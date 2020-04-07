Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 8:15 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Mchenry County

…THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN DE KALB…

NORTHWESTERN KANE AND SOUTH CENTRAL MCHENRY COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT

815 PM CDT…

The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe

limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for

north central and northeastern Illinois.