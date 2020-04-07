Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 8:15 PM CDT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 8:15 PM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Mchenry County
…THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN DE KALB…
NORTHWESTERN KANE AND SOUTH CENTRAL MCHENRY COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT
815 PM CDT…
The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe
limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property.
Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for
north central and northeastern Illinois.