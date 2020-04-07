Severe Thunderstorm Warning from TUE 6:51 PM CDT until TUE 7:45 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Mchenry County

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Lake County in northeastern Illinois…

Central McHenry County in northeastern Illinois…

* Until 745 PM CDT.

* At 651 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Wonder Lake to near Marengo, moving east at 40

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Waukegan, Buffalo Grove, North Chicago, Gurnee, Mundelein, Highland

Park, McHenry, Vernon Hills, Woodstock, Zion, Grayslake,

Libertyville, Lake Zurich, Lake Forest, Round Lake, Deerfield,

Beach Park, Wauconda, Fox Lake and Lake Villa.

Including the following interstates…

I-94 between mile markers 2 and 24.

I-294 between mile markers 2 and 24.

This includes…Chain O Lakes State Park, College of Lake County,

Great Lakes Naval Training Center, IL Beach State Park, Lake County

IL Fairgrounds, Lake Forest College, Mchenry County College, Mchenry

County Fairgrounds, Moraine Hills State Park, Ravinia Music

Festival, and Six Flags Great America.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH