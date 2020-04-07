Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 7:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Green County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN GREEN COUNTY…

At 624 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of

Lake Summerset, or 9 miles southeast of Monroe, moving east at 40

mph.

HAZARD…Golf ball size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated and public. The public reported golf ball

size hail earlier in Browntown.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage

to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

southeastern Green County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground

lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from

windows.

&&

HAIL…1.75IN;

WIND…<50MPH