Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 7:00 PM CDT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 7:00 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI
Green County
…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT
FOR SOUTHEASTERN GREEN COUNTY…
At 624 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of
Lake Summerset, or 9 miles southeast of Monroe, moving east at 40
mph.
HAZARD…Golf ball size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated and public. The public reported golf ball
size hail earlier in Browntown.
IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage
to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles.
This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
southeastern Green County.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground
lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from
windows.
&&
HAIL…1.75IN;
WIND…<50MPH