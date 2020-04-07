Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 7:15 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Winnebago County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT

FOR WINNEBAGO COUNTY…

At 647 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Durand, or 9

miles southwest of Rockton, moving southeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Rockford, Loves Park, Machesney Park, South Beloit, Rockton, Roscoe,

Cherry Valley, Winnebago, Pecatonica, Durand and Lake Summerset.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy

structure and stay away from windows.

&&

HAIL…2.00IN;

WIND…60MPH