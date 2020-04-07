Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 6:45 PM CDT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 6:45 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Stephenson County
…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT
FOR NORTHEASTERN STEPHENSON COUNTY…
At 636 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lake Summerset,
or 12 miles south of Brodhead, moving east at 35 mph.
HAZARD…Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.
IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind
damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Cedarville, Davis, Dakota, Winslow, Rock City, Buena Vista, Rock
Grove, Oneco, Orangeville, Red Oak, Damascus, Mc Connell, Afolkey,
Winneshiek, Dakota Dornink Airport and Lake Summerset.
HAIL…1.75IN
WIND…60MPH