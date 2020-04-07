Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 6:45 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Stephenson County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT

FOR NORTHEASTERN STEPHENSON COUNTY…

At 636 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lake Summerset,

or 12 miles south of Brodhead, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Cedarville, Davis, Dakota, Winslow, Rock City, Buena Vista, Rock

Grove, Oneco, Orangeville, Red Oak, Damascus, Mc Connell, Afolkey,

Winneshiek, Dakota Dornink Airport and Lake Summerset.

HAIL…1.75IN

WIND…60MPH