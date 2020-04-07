Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 6:45 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Jo Daviess County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT

FOR NORTHEASTERN JO DAVIESS AND STEPHENSON COUNTIES…

At 623 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rock City, or 9

miles southeast of Monroe, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated. Spotters indicated golf ball size hail

near Orangeville 620 PM.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Freeport, Lena, Stockton, Warren, Cedarville, Davis, Woodbine,

Dakota, Apple River, Winslow, Rock City, Ridott, Nora, Schapville,

Buena Vista, Rock Grove, Oneco, Orangeville, Kent and Eleroy.

HAIL…2.50IN

WIND…60MPH