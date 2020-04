ROCKFORD (WREX) — Parents with small children in RPS can pick up backpacks with learning materials for early childhood students Wednesday.

Pick-up is available between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., according to a tweet from the district. The backpacks are available at each RPS 205 Early Childhood Center and Roosevelt.

The district says families who attend Circles of Learning should pick up materials at Nashold EC Center.