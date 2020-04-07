Rockford Park District to remove additional equipment to prevent spread of coronavirus

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After temporarily removing basketball rims to prevent gatherings in parks, the Rockford Park District will be now be removing additional equipment.



The park district says they'll now be removing tennis and pickleball nets as well as cover disc golf cages.



Additional signage will also be placed at playgrounds, sports fields, and golf courses to help educate the community.

“Unfortunately, these additional amenities need to be temporarily removed as we continue to see heavy use and large gatherings of people. We also want to limit any transmission through common sharing and handling of things like tennis balls, net posts, and court surfaces. This is a critical time in our community and in order to help flatten the curve we are asking you to make some short term sacrifices. Let's do our part so that our nurses, doctors, and first responders can do theirs,” said Rockford Park District Executive Director Jay Sandine.



Rockford Park District parks, paths, trails, and dog parks will remain open at this time. Walking, hiking, biking, and running keep people moving and allow for plenty of space to recreate as long as social distancing guidelines are being followed.

The community can call the non-emergency line at 815-966-2900 to report a large group gathering.



Along with basketball rims, the park district also removed soccer nets, and futsal nets last week.