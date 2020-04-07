River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Jo Daviess County

…Flood Warning remains in effect until further notice…

The Flood Warning continues for

The Mississippi River at Dubuque.

* Until further notice.

* At 9:30 AM Tuesday the stage was 19.4 feet and rising.

* Flood stage is 17.0 feet.

* Moderate flooding is occurring and is forecast to continue.

* Forecast, Rise to 19.5 feet this evening, then begin falling

early Thursday morning.

* Impact, At 18.0 feet, Water reaches the bottom of the East Dubuque

Flats levee.

&&