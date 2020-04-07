River Flood Warning is in effect

River Flood Warning is in effectUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Jo Daviess County
…Flood Warning remains in effect until further notice…
The Flood Warning continues for
The Mississippi River at Dubuque.
* Until further notice.
* At 9:30 AM Tuesday the stage was 19.4 feet and rising.
* Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
* Moderate flooding is occurring and is forecast to continue.
* Forecast, Rise to 19.5 feet this evening, then begin falling
early Thursday morning.
* Impact, At 18.0 feet, Water reaches the bottom of the East Dubuque
Flats levee.
