Poplar Grove Elementary School puts on parade for students

POPLAR GROVE (WREX) — Three weeks after Illinois shut schools down, some Stateline teachers couldn't go another day without seeing their students.

Poplar Grove Elementary School put on a parade so teachers and staff could see their students from a safe distance.

Along with dozens of staff members, the Boone County Sheriff's Department and North Boone Fire Department also participated in the parade.

Poplar Grove Elementary School Principal Heather Walsh says she hopes students feel empowered after the parade.

"We are going to get together soon, this is going to pass and we are going to come back stronger," Walsh said. "We're here to support each other during this time."

Over 40 cars participated in the parade.