Mayor McNamara: 5 new cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara confirmed 5 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The 5 new cases brings the total in the county up to 67. No additional information was given on the 5 new cases.

As they mayor mentions in his tweet, there have been three deaths in the county thus far related to COIVD-19.

Health experts in the area on Monday expected the peak of the virus in the county to take place the week of April 29-May 6.

The Winnebago County Health Department is expected to provide an update with additional information later on Tuesday.

