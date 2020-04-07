Mayor McNamara: 5 new cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara confirmed 5 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.



The 5 new cases brings the total in the county up to 67. No additional information was given on the 5 new cases.

5 new cases of #COVID19 today, bringing our total to 67 cases and tragically 3 deaths in @CityofRockford and @WinnebagoIL. Please play your role and #StayAtHome, continue to practice #SocialDistancing. — Tom McNamara (@tmcrkfd) April 7, 2020

As they mayor mentions in his tweet, there have been three deaths in the county thus far related to COIVD-19.



Health experts in the area on Monday expected the peak of the virus in the county to take place the week of April 29-May 6.



The Winnebago County Health Department is expected to provide an update with additional information later on Tuesday.