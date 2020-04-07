Man charged in home invasion that left accomplice dead

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (AP) — Murder charges have been filed against a Tennessee man accused in the weekend break-in at a suburban Chicago home during which an accomplice was fatally shot by the homeowner.



Authorities said Tuesday that 39-year-old Bradley Finnan of Chattanooga and Larry Brodacz of Buffalo Grove, Illinois were armed with a gun when they rang the doorbell of the Arlington Heights home and entered.



The homeowner grabbed his own gun to defend his wife and two children.



The 58-year-old Broadacz was fatally shot when he attacked the homeowner with a knife. Finnan was arrested Sunday.