ISP District 16 to wear masks, gloves during coronavirus pandemic

PECATONICA (WREX) — Illinois State Police District 16 Pecatonica is doing what it can to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic.



The district says they've traded in their hats and ties for face shields, gloves and masks.



The swap in equipment comes to help protect officers and the public from the spread of COVID-19.



Here's the full post from ISP District 16:

The next time you see us, we may look a little different. Our hats and ties have been replaced with face shields, gloves and masks. This is to protect ourselves and the public from the spread of COVID-19. Please stay home to help stop the spread. We are still the Illinois State Police. And we are still here. #allinillinois