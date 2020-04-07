Illinois receives ventilators from California, request more from feds

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says the state has received some ventilators from California to help during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Gov. Pritzker says Illinois received 100 ventilators from California to go along with the 450 ventilators the state has already received from the federal government.



But, Gov. Pritzker says the state has requested an additional 3,620 ventilators from the federal government.



As of April 6, the state says 57.1 percent of ventilators are available, 1,593 of 2,791.

TOTAL VENTILATOR USAGE (STATEWIDE) AS OF APRIL 6 Total ventilators 2,791 Open 1,593 In use by COVID patients 821 In use by non-COVID patients 377 Percent of vents available 57%