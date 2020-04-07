 Skip to Content

Illinois receives ventilators from California, request more from feds

3:22 pm

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says the state has received some ventilators from California to help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Pritzker says Illinois received 100 ventilators from California to go along with the 450 ventilators the state has already received from the federal government.

But, Gov. Pritzker says the state has requested an additional 3,620 ventilators from the federal government.

As of April 6, the state says 57.1 percent of ventilators are available, 1,593 of 2,791.

TOTAL VENTILATOR USAGE (STATEWIDE)AS OF APRIL 6
Total ventilators2,791
Open1,593
In use by COVID patients821
In use by non-COVID patients377
Percent of vents available57%

Andrew Carrigan

Andy Carrigan is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager at WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as a photographer in 2016 after graduating from Northern Illinois University. He also been a producer and Assignment Editor at the station.

