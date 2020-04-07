Gov. Pritzker provides update on hospital beds, ventilators availability across the state

CHICAGO (WREX) —Illinois Governor JB Pritzker provided an update the state's resources of hospital beds and ventilators during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Since the earliest days of our COVID-19 response, my administration has worked with our state’s network of more than 200 hospitals to increase capacity in our existing health systems,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “These trends offer us further insight into the overall reach of COVID-19 in our state as we adjust the ‘how,’ ‘what’ and ‘where’ of our response.”



As of April 6, 3,680 known COVID-19 patients and suspected COVID-19 patients were hospitalized. COVID-19 patients in an intensive care unit (ICU) totaled 1,166, and 821 patients are on a ventilator. Suspected COVID-19 patients are individuals under investigation and assumed to have COVID-19 for the purpose of medical treatment.

The governor says his administration is working with a statewide network of more than 200 hospitals to increase capacity in our existing health systems. As of April 6, Illinois now has 28,139 hospital beds, 2,709 of which are intensive care unit (ICU) beds.

As of April 6, the state has 35 percent of all ICU beds available, 949 of 2,709, and 57.1 percent of ventilators are available, 1,593 of 2,791.

TOTAL HOSPITAL BEDS USAGE (STATEWIDE) AS OF APRIL 6 Total hospital beds 28,139 Open 11,993 In use by COVID patients 3,680 In use by non-COVID patients 12,466 Percent of hospital beds available 43%

TOTAL ICU USAGE (STATEWIDE) AS OF APRIL 6 Total ICU beds 2,709 Open 949 In use by COVID patients 1,166 In use by non-COVID patients 594 Percent of ICU beds available 35%

TOTAL VENTILATOR USAGE (STATEWIDE) AS OF APRIL 6 Total ventilators 2,791 Open 1,593 In use by COVID patients 821 In use by non-COVID patients 377 Percent of vents available 57%

The administration also made public regional data for ICU bed capacity across the state’s 11 regions.

REGION TOTAL ICU BEDS TOTAL ICU BEDS AVAILABLE TOTAL ICU BEDS IN USE PERCENT OF ICU BEDS AVAILABLE 1 – Rockford Area 148 102 46 68.9% 2 – Peoria Area 229 96 133 41.9% 3 – Springfield Area 104 53 51 51% 4 – Edwardsville Area 105 35 70 33.3% 5 – Marion Area 83 63 20 75.9% 6 – Champaign Area 136 80 56 58.8% 7 – Southwest Suburbs 372 77 295 20.7% 8 – West Suburbs 358 100 258 27.9% 9 – Northwest Suburbs 250 127 123 50.8% 10 – Northeast Suburbs 150 25 125 16.7% 11 – City of Chicago 774 191 583 24.7%

Using state level procurement, Illinois has placed orders for 3,620 ventilators. The governor and his administration are hard work to place additional orders soon.