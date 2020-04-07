Gov. Pritzker provides update on hospital beds, ventilators availability across the state
CHICAGO (WREX) —Illinois Governor JB Pritzker provided an update the state's resources of hospital beds and ventilators during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Since the earliest days of our COVID-19 response, my administration has worked with our state’s network of more than 200 hospitals to increase capacity in our existing health systems,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “These trends offer us further insight into the overall reach of COVID-19 in our state as we adjust the ‘how,’ ‘what’ and ‘where’ of our response.”
As of April 6, 3,680 known COVID-19 patients and suspected COVID-19 patients were hospitalized. COVID-19 patients in an intensive care unit (ICU) totaled 1,166, and 821 patients are on a ventilator. Suspected COVID-19 patients are individuals under investigation and assumed to have COVID-19 for the purpose of medical treatment.
The governor says his administration is working with a statewide network of more than 200 hospitals to increase capacity in our existing health systems. As of April 6, Illinois now has 28,139 hospital beds, 2,709 of which are intensive care unit (ICU) beds.
As of April 6, the state has 35 percent of all ICU beds available, 949 of 2,709, and 57.1 percent of ventilators are available, 1,593 of 2,791.
|TOTAL HOSPITAL BEDS USAGE (STATEWIDE)
|AS OF APRIL 6
|Total hospital beds
|28,139
|Open
|11,993
|In use by COVID patients
|3,680
|In use by non-COVID patients
|12,466
|Percent of hospital beds available
|43%
|TOTAL ICU USAGE (STATEWIDE)
|AS OF APRIL 6
|Total ICU beds
|2,709
|Open
|949
|In use by COVID patients
|1,166
|In use by non-COVID patients
|594
|Percent of ICU beds available
|35%
|TOTAL VENTILATOR USAGE (STATEWIDE)
|AS OF APRIL 6
|Total ventilators
|2,791
|Open
|1,593
|In use by COVID patients
|821
|In use by non-COVID patients
|377
|Percent of vents available
|57%
The administration also made public regional data for ICU bed capacity across the state’s 11 regions.
|REGION
|TOTAL ICU BEDS
|TOTAL ICU BEDS AVAILABLE
|TOTAL ICU BEDS IN USE
|PERCENT OF ICU BEDS AVAILABLE
|1 – Rockford Area
|148
|102
|46
|68.9%
|2 – Peoria Area
|229
|96
|133
|41.9%
|3 – Springfield Area
|104
|53
|51
|51%
|4 – Edwardsville Area
|105
|35
|70
|33.3%
|5 – Marion Area
|83
|63
|20
|75.9%
|6 – Champaign Area
|136
|80
|56
|58.8%
|7 – Southwest Suburbs
|372
|77
|295
|20.7%
|8 – West Suburbs
|358
|100
|258
|27.9%
|9 – Northwest Suburbs
|250
|127
|123
|50.8%
|10 – Northeast Suburbs
|150
|25
|125
|16.7%
|11 – City of Chicago
|774
|191
|583
|24.7%
Using state level procurement, Illinois has placed orders for 3,620 ventilators. The governor and his administration are hard work to place additional orders soon.