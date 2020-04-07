Girl Scouts of America launches new plans during COVID-19 pandemic

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The traditions the Girl Scouts hold dear are on hold right now because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That's why the group is making some changes.

First, it's tweaking how it delivers Girl Scout Cookies. It's called Cookie Care. The program lets people buy cookies online for home delivery. Customers can also donate boxes to loved ones, first responders, or essential Workers. Due to social distancing rules, the scouts have been unable to setup cookie stands or go door-to-door selling the treats.

Second, the scouts launched Girls Scouts of Northern Illinois at Home. It's a platform anyone can access to see free activities that will help keep them engaged and connected to their communities.

To access the platform, Click Here