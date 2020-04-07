Foggy start to give way to warmest temperatures of the spring

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A warm front has lifted north of the Stateline early Tuesday morning, allowing for dew points to climb. An increasing amount of moisture at the surface means foggy conditions are likely for some.

Fog, warmth, and spring-time thunderstorms:

Patchy dense fog is likely for some, but this should become less of an issue by 9 or 10 a.m. Following the morning fog chances, filtered sunshine should allow for temperatures to climb quickly into the lower to middle 70s, well above where temperatures are on average for early April.

Highs crack the 70° mark Tuesday afternoon for the first time in 2020.

The unseasonably warm afternoon is thanks to a warm front that straddles the Stateline early Tuesday. As this front lifts north, a persistent southwesterly wind is going to continue pulling in warmth and instability ahead of an approaching cold front. Model guidance suggests thunderstorms develop later in the afternoon or evening.

A few spotty strong storms are possible Tuesday evening as a cold front pushes through the region.

Storms could pack a punch, with large hail and damaging winds being the primary concern. Severe storms are expected to be pretty isolated, however any storm that can overcome a capped atmosphere is capable of dropping hail up to an inch in diameter or winds up to 50 or 60 miles per hour. The tornado threat looks to be pretty low, so that is good news.

Slightly cooler midweek:

The cold front that keeps storms around early Tuesday evening pull in slightly cooler temperatures by midweek. Don't let that "cooler" fool you, as highs are still likely to climb into the middle and upper 60s for Wednesday.

Temperatures for midweek are going to be cooler than Tuesday, but still above average for early April.

A cold front is going to push into the Stateline yet again late Wednesday, bringing with it showers and a few rumbles of thunder. As of early Tuesday, severe weather doesn't look to be a big concern with the midweek rain chances.

Late-week chill:

It's the second cold front, which comes in late Wednesday, which provides a return to chilly spring-time temperatures.

Highs this week go from near 60° early, to struggling to get to 50° by the second half of the week.

For a recap, highs Tuesday are in the lower to middle 70s. By Wednesday, highs are forecast to be in the middle to upper 60s. Thursday and Friday feature highs markedly lower, with most areas struggling to make it to 50°.