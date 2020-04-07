ER injury visits down due to Stay-at-Home order

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We've seen some silver linings in the midst of this COVID-19 pandemic. One of them being fewer people are getting injured.

That's according to Dr. Brian Foster with OrthoIllinois. He says Emergency Rooms are seeing fewer injuries like broken bones, lacerations, and sprains. Foster said that's because more people are staying at home, and not involved in activities and sports where they could get injured.

However, Foster said the clinic is still seeing some patients with injuries, and it's taking precautions to keep all its patients safe.

"Before the patients even enter our lobby, they're getting screened with questionnaires about any exposure to COVID-19. They're having their temperature checked. They are not bringing any family members or friends with them unless the patient's under the age of 18 or medically needs someone to assist them," Foster said.

OrthoIllinois said it has a section of its clinic for quarantine, where patients who don't pass the checkpoints can be treated separately.