Colder air brings rain and wind to the Stateline over the rest of the week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Stateline is not done with wild weather yet. While we shouldn't see an encore to Tuesday evening's hail storms, more rain and wind hit the Stateline in the coming days.

Wednesday rain:

A cold front brought in Tuesday evening's showers and storms. This front pushes our temperatures down for Wednesday afternoon. Instead of being near 80°, we'll top out near 70° instead. While cooler, these temperatures are still warm and above average for this time of year.

Another cold front slides through Wednesday afternoon. Since there won't be as much energy with the cooler air, we should avoid severe weather. Showers and a few storms are still likely, starting in the late afternoon and continuing through the evening. We should see dry weather again by Wednesday night.

Thursday winds:

Behind Wednesday's cold front, temperatures will be a ton cooler. We go from near 70° to the upper 40's! This is about 10 degrees below average for this time of year.

Temperatures fall around 30 degrees between Tuesday and Thursday.

As the cold air hits, strong winds kick up. Winds will mostly out of the west, and rise to over 20 mph. The wind gusts will pack a punch. We may see gusts between 40 mph and 50 mph. Wind gusts this strong shouldn't be damaging, but could knock down small branches. The bigger impacts are loose objects blowing around, and could impact tents set up. Make sure loose structures and objects are properly secured or taken down. The windy weather should settle down by Thursday night.

Cool weekend:

The weather should be calmer and sunny by Friday. Temperatures will remain in the upper 40's, however. This weekend will warm a little into the middle 50's. A chance for showers develop over the course of the weekend. We'll mostly see scattered rainfall between Saturday and Sunday. A few snowflakes may mix in since we'll be cool enough in the upper levels of the atmosphere. No accumulations are expected. We'll hang onto the cooler weather in the 40's and 50's early next week.