Chicago jail sees 1st possible coronavirus-related death

CHICAGO (AP) — Officials say they believe a man who was detained at the Cook County Jail in Chicago has died of complications of the coronavirus.



An autopsy will be conducted to determine cause of death for 59-year-old Jeffery Pendleton. It could be the first virus-related death of a jail detainee.



Pendleton's death on Sunday night at a Chicago hospital comes as the number of positive tests of detainees has climbed dramatically in recent days.



The sheriff's office says 230 detainees and 92 sheriff's personnel at the jail have tested positive.



Illinois' death toll from COVID-19 surpassed 300 on Monday. Illinois is girding for its worst days in dealing with rising deaths and new infections.