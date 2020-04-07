Belvidere girl creates rainbow of love to share with community

BELVIDERE (WREX) — Julianna Becker likes being creative.



She likes to cook, sing and especially work on art.



The 9-year-old's latest project is some decoration for her home.



Julianna spent hours putting together a rainbow of hearts outside the front windows of her house in Belvidere.

The idea came to her while she was on a walk with her family and she noticed nobody had anything in their windows.



"I thought maybe I could do it and then other people could do it and it will make them happy," Becker said.



Julianna is one of so many people who are taking part in the "Heart Hunt."



The initiative was started as a way to spread love and compassion during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A combination of seeing posts online, seeing a need in her community and her love of art helped Julianna create something her family and neighbors can be proud of.



"I felt so proud that she wanted to do something like this. She just went above and beyond," Julianna mom Vincenza Becker said.

"It's inspiring to me because she just wants everyone to be happy and spread kindness and happiness to our neighborhood and beyond that."

Julianna isn't the only one in our area who has joined the heart hunt.



Homes all over the stateline have gotten more colorful during the stay at home order.



Even windows at SwedishAmerican Hospital are sporting hearts.



"It is a really tough time right now and it brings joy and happiness to others not just our family but everybody else," Vincenza Becker said.



As the coronavirus continues to spread and people are asked to stay at home, people like Julianna are doing what they can to spread a message of safety while trying to put a smile on people's faces.



"Even though this is a really hard time because everyone is getting sick, its okay. You just have to relax and do something to get your mind off it," Julianna said.



To learn more about Heart Hunters you can click here to find their Facebook page.