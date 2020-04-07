 Skip to Content

8 Minutes of Expertise: Chairman Haney talks about efforts to combat COVID-19

Updated
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
Last updated today at 9:39 am
9:38 am Coronavirus, Top Stories

ROCKFORD (WREX) — For the next several weeks, 13 WREX will start hosting an "8 Minutes of Expertise" during our 6 p.m. newscast.

Our first guest is Winnebago County Chairman Frank Haney, who has been one of the leading figures in the county's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 8 minutes, we asked Chairman Haney our questions about the county's response and what he is doing as one of the leading voices in protecting our community.

Audrey Moon

Audrey is the assistant news director at 13 WREX. She’s a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism and joined the team at 13 WREX in 2014.

Related Articles

Skip to content