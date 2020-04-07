13th case of COVID-19 confirmed in Ogle County

OGLE COUNTY (WREX) — The number of COVID-19 cases in the Stateline continues to rise, including in Ogle County.



The Ogle County Health Department confirmed their 13th case of the virus on Tuesday, a patient in their 70s. No further information is available at this time.



On Monday, the health department reported 3 cases, patients in their 20s, 30s and 50s.



Healthcare partners say they continue to work with the Illinois Department of Public Health, the CDC and other health departments in the region to help limit the spread of the virus.