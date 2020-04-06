WREX Recipes: Bananas Foster Stuffed French Toast

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Breakfast is one of my favorite meals of the day. It's probably the meal I most often get when I eat out. Because of COVID-19, I've had to get creative with my culinary skills in whipping up some at-home breakfast recipes. I just made this one up a few weeks ago and it turned out great! Hope you like it, too! Here's what you'll need:

Ingredients:

Bananas

Bread (any type is fine)

1 TBS butter

2 TBS brown sugar

1 egg

1/4 cup of milk

1/2 tsp maple flavoring (maple syrup can be a substitute, just double it)

2 oz cream cheese (softened)

2 TBS powdered sugar (or less, depending on how much you like things sweet)

Pinch of salt

Directions:

In a sauce pan, start to melt the butter. You can throw in the brown sugar with it. Throw in pinch of salt. Slice banana and throw it in with melted butter' Let simmer until sugar is dissolved and you're left with a caramel-like sauce. Set aside. Whisk egg, milk and maple flavoring together in a bowl. Dredge bread in egg.milk mixture. Place bread in medium heat pan and toast to desired crispness. While bread is toasting, mix cream cheese and sugar together in small bowl (You can microwave the cream cheese for 20 seconds if you forgot to get it to room temperature. It's OK if it's a little melty, it's going to melt anyway!) Take toast out of pan. Slather cream cheese mixture on one piece. Top with second piece. Pour banana caramel over the top.

That's it! I should warn you I have a HUGE sweet tooth, so you may want to dial back on the sugar in the recipe. This is an easy concoction to alter to your liking.

Also, this is for one serving. Just double the ingredients if you're making for a family.