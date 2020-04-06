 Skip to Content

Top Wisconsin court blocks governor’s request to move election; primary set for Tuesday amid outbreak

6:07 pm Coronavirus, Top Stories

MADISON (AP) — Wisconsin's presidential primary election will proceed Tuesday under an order from the state Supreme Court that came just hours after Democratic Gov. Tony Evers tried to postpone voting as part of a last-ditch effort amid growing fears over the coronavirus.

The court ruled 4-2 on Monday that Evers lacked the authority to move the election on his own.

The Wisconsin election is being viewed as a national test case in a broader fight over voter access in the age of the coronavirus with major implications for the presidential primary contests ahead and, possibly, the November general election.

Associated Press

