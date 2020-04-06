 Skip to Content

Teenager diagnosed with coronavirus in Stephenson County, total cases up to 5

STEPHENSON COUNTY (WREX) — The Stephenson County Health Department is reporting a teenager has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The health department says the teenager is isolated at home and recovering well. 

This is the fifth case of COVID-19 in Stephenson County and the second teenager to be diagnosed with the virus in the county.

The health department says they expect to see the number of cases continue to rise in the coming weeks.

