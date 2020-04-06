RV to be used as quarantine housing for Beloit firefighters

BELOIT (WREX) — Firefighters in the city of Beloit now have a place to be quarantined, if needed, to keep their families safe.

According to a Facebook post, Finnegan's RV in South Beloit, donated an RV that could house members of the Beloit Fire Department's Station 2.

The RV was donated after the firefighter's union reached out to Finnegan's RV because members with immunocompromised families were concerned about going home if they got COVID-19.