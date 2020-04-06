 Skip to Content

RV to be used as quarantine housing for Beloit firefighters

8:09 am Coronavirus, Top Stories, Wisconsin News

BELOIT (WREX) — Firefighters in the city of Beloit now have a place to be quarantined, if needed, to keep their families safe.

According to a Facebook post, Finnegan's RV in South Beloit, donated an RV that could house members of the Beloit Fire Department's Station 2.

The RV was donated after the firefighter's union reached out to Finnegan's RV because members with immunocompromised families were concerned about going home if they got COVID-19.

Due to the concern that our members have of contacting someone with COVID-19 during emergency response, and then taking...

Beloit Professional Fire Fighters Local 583 发布于 2020年4月3日周五

Andrew Carrigan

Andy Carrigan is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager at WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as a photographer in 2016 after graduating from Northern Illinois University. He also been a producer and Assignment Editor at the station.

Related Articles

Skip to content