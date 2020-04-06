River Flood Warning until TUE 7:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

…Flood Warning now in effect until Tuesday morning…

The Flood Warning continues for

The Rock River near Joslin.

* Until Tuesday morning.

* At 7:45 AM Monday the stage was 12.2 feet and slowly falling.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring.

* Forecast, Fall below flood stage Tuesday morning.

* Impact, At 12.0 feet, Water affects low lying agricultural land.

