River Flood Warning until TUE 7:00 PM CDT

River Flood Warning until TUE 7:00 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Whiteside County
…Flood Warning now in effect until Tuesday morning…
The Flood Warning continues for
The Rock River near Joslin.
* Until Tuesday morning.
* At 7:45 AM Monday the stage was 12.2 feet and slowly falling.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring.
* Forecast, Fall below flood stage Tuesday morning.
* Impact, At 12.0 feet, Water affects low lying agricultural land.
