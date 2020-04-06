 Skip to Content

River Flood Warning until TUE 7:00 PM CDT

Updated
Last updated today at 2:26 pm
8:56 am Weather Alerts

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

…Flood Warning now in effect until Tuesday morning…

The Flood Warning continues for
The Rock River near Joslin.
* Until Tuesday morning.
* At 7:45 AM Monday the stage was 12.2 feet and slowly falling.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring.
* Forecast, Fall below flood stage Tuesday morning.
* Impact, At 12.0 feet, Water affects low lying agricultural land.

