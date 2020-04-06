Report: Stateline counties receive ‘D’ or ‘F’ for social distancing

NORTHERN ILLINOIS (WREX) — New data shows the state of Illinois is not social distancing well enough, including in the Stateline.



According Unacast's latest update on April 5, Winnebago, Stephenson and Ogle counties all received a D- for social distancing. Lee and Boone counties both received an F.



Unacast says 25-40% of the population in Winnebago County have decreased their average mobility (based on distance traveled). The percentage given by Unacast gives the county a D grade.

The report also says less than 55% of Winnebago County has decreased Non-Essential visits. This percentage gives the county a grade of an F.



Here's a look at the grades for the nine counties in the Northern Illinois region:

Winnebago: D-

Boone: F

Stephenson: D-

Ogle: D-

Lee: F

DeKalb: D-

Whiteside: F

Carroll: D

Jo Daviess: D

Overall, Unacast gave Illinois a D grade for social distancing.

Unacast uses data from the CDC and John Hopkins University to come up with grades for each counties as well as the state. For more information on the grading system, click here.