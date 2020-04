Boone County (WREX) -- A man is dead after a shooting in rural Boone County Monday evening. Boone County Sheriff's Deputies believe it is domestic related.

Deputies responded to Deer Run Trail in rural Poplar Grove Township around 4:15 p.m..

Deputies say when they got there, they found a man with gunshot wounds. He later died at a hospital.

As of 10 p.m. Monday night, deputies were still on scene investigating. They say a person is in custody.