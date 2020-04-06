Machesney Park man, 94, missing, considered in danger

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) — A man from Machesney Park is missing and authorities activated the Endangered Missing Person Alert to find him.

Authorities need your help finding Joseph J Clinton, 94, who is 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds. Clinton has white hair and green eyes and wears glasses. He was last seen at 1611 Lilac Lane in Machesney Park at 7:03 p.m. on April 6.

He was last seen driving a white 2008 Mazda MZ5 hatchback with Illinois lincese plate 3658WW.

Clinton has a condition that places him in danger, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office and Illinois State Police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 815-639-4670 or call 911.