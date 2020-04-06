 Skip to Content

Machesney Park man, 94, missing, considered in danger

Updated
Last updated today at 9:36 pm
9:14 pm Top Stories

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) — A man from Machesney Park is missing and authorities activated the Endangered Missing Person Alert to find him.

Authorities need your help finding Joseph J Clinton, 94, who is 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds. Clinton has white hair and green eyes and wears glasses. He was last seen at 1611 Lilac Lane in Machesney Park at 7:03 p.m. on April 6.

He was last seen driving a white 2008 Mazda MZ5 hatchback with Illinois lincese plate 3658WW.

Clinton has a condition that places him in danger, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office and Illinois State Police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 815-639-4670 or call 911.

NameJoseph Clinton
BirthdayJuly 15th, 1925
Age94 Years
Gendermale
Ethnicitywhite
Eye Colorgreen
Hair Colorwhite
Height6 feet 2 inch(es)
Weight175 pounds
Identifying FeaturesUnknown
Last Seen WearingUnknown

Breane Lyga

Breane Lyga is the content manager at 13 WREX. She joined the team in 2015 as the 5, 6 and 10PM news producer after graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. She was 13 WREX’s assignment editor from 2017 to 2018.

