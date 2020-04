MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) — A house fire on Wilshire Blvd. is under investigation Monday in Machesney Park.

One person was home when the fire started, according to North Park Fire Protection District. The person evacuated safely and no one was hurt.

Fire officials learned the fire started in the detached garage and spread to the property next door.

Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District assisted North Park at the scene.