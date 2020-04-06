Illinois reports 1,006 new coronavirus cases, 33 new deaths

COVID-19 UPDATE: Gov. JB Pritzker provides his daily update on the spread of COVID-19 in the state of Illinois. Posted by WREX-TV on Monday, April 6, 2020

CHICAGO (WREX) — The state of Illinois continues to see increased deaths and cases related to the coronavirus.



On Monday, April 6, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,006 new cases, bringing the total from 11,256 up to 12,262.



The state also reported 33 new deaths, bringing the total from 274 up to 307. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.



These numbers are subject to change as we receive new numbers from the health departments in the Northern Illinois region, which may use private labs for testing which is not initially recognized by the IDPH.



CLICK HERE to watch the state update.