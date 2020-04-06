How COVID-19 is impacting college admissions and student decisions

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Illinois schools are closed until at least April 30, and e-learning plans have been set into motion.

For high school seniors, however, many are left wondering what happens next for their college admission.

"We talk a lot about going out and visiting, that's going to be your best bet for looking at a school and getting a feel for a school, and they have those lined up for spring break, and that wasn't able to happen," says Bridget McMinn, Boylan High School's college counselor.

Spring is traditionally a special time for high school seniors, with prom, graduation and eventually college. But an important deadline is looming over students: college decision day.

National College Decision Day is May 1, and McMinn says some of her students are concerned because they haven't fully made up their minds.

"A majority of my students have made their choice, and I think feel comfortable with where they are at, but there are some whose parents may be laid off and that will impact the choice they end up making," says McMinn.

With the recent wave of school shutdowns, campus' are closed and tours have been postponed, leaving prospective students having to turn to virtual options to help them make their decision.

"A lot won't be able to fit in that last campus visit, but there are other ways for them to get to know a school, and a lot of campus' are adding more online," says McMinn.

One of those institutions is Rock Valley College.

According to Rock Valley College's dean of enrollment and retention, Sam Morgan, the college has been transiting many of it's traditional visit programming online to help keep students informed.

"Traditionally you would have a tour, you would have the opportunity to ask current students questions, so we still want to give students that experiential component, but just in a different format," says Morgan. "We as an institution are trying to the best of our abilities, to, on a daily basis, following up with students and providing as much support as possible."

Rock Valley College isn't alone as higher education institutions across the country are trying to be more flexible for students.

At Northern Illinois University, decision deadlines and scholarship allocations have been extended, giving students more time to make their final choice.

"We just want to make sure that we're giving the students as much information as they possibly can, I think it's going to add a lot of flexibility to any students and their families who may be facing additional hardships at this time," says vice president for enrollment management, marketing and communications Sol Jensen.

NIU has also waived official transcript requirements for it's incoming students, allowing them to submit an unofficial one or directly report their grades. Students will then be required to submit their official transcript once schools are back open and they have access to them.

"Any way we can help students is what we want to do," says Jensen, "we have also added a COVID-19 section to our website to help them get their questions answered."

The most important thing for students to do right now is focus on finishing the school year strong, according to Jensen.