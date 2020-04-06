Hints of summer are in the air early this week

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Temperatures will be a lot more like May to June early this week, with humidity and storms rounding out the summer-like feel. As per usual during mid-spring, cold air comes back quickly late this week.

Stormy and warm:

First up, scattered showers and storms continue into early Tuesday morning. A warm front moves into the region throughout the evening, and this will be our focal point for additional showers and storms. As we saw early Monday afternoon, we'll mainly see a few quick rain showers and a few rumbles of thunder.

A few stronger storms are possible after midnight.

However, around and a little after midnight, the atmosphere will be better set up for thunderstorms. A few of those may be on the strong end, with isolated small hail possible. These stronger storms look to be few and far in between, so most spots won't see the small hail threat. The scattered downpours and showers dry up by sunrise Tuesday. The weather remains mild overnight, with temperatures hovering around 50 degrees.

Tuesday starts out dry, breezy, and very warm. Despite a mainly cloudy sky, temperatures soar into the middle 70's. A few spots closer to I-80 may even get close to 80 degrees. The air will feel more humid, and much more like summer.

Another line of showers and storms sweep by Tuesday evening. These also could feature a few stronger storms.

Late Tuesday afternoon, a cold front sweeps in. The front looks to spark scattered showers and thunderstorms. If the front has enough of a bite to it, scattered strong to severe thunderstorms are possible, with the main risk being large hail. However, the risk looks very low at this time, with those more intense staying off to our east. We'll keep a close eye on Tuesday's conditions and alert you if necessary.

Cooling off:

Once the cold front moves by Tuesday night, we get back to more spring-like conditions. Wednesday remains mild, with temperatures in the upper 60's and a few spots close to 70 degrees. A chance for rain showers is possible, mainly during the evening. Storms aren't expected with this round of rain.

Temperatures are likely frosty at night by the end of the week.

By Thursday and Friday, we'll see dry and sunny weather for a couple of days. However, conditions will be brisk by this point. Both Thursday and Friday struggle to warm above the 40's. At night, frosty weather is possible.

Over the weekend, the weather warms a little and gets back into the middle 50's. A slight chance for showers develops both days. Monday may remain in the 40's, so our cool snap could linger for a while.