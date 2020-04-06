Health officials: focus on your mental health during COVID-19 outbreak

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- State and local health officials say an extra 30 days added to the statewide stay-at-home order can be hard on our mental health.

That's why they say now is the time to focus on creating a healthy mental lifestyle.

"I always tell my staff if we are anxious, can you imagine what our clients are feeling," said Rosecrance Administrator for Adult Mental Health Programs Joan Lodge.

"We are hearing a lot about death, a lot about mental illness, people losing their jobs, the economy being bad. And the more we we're inside, the more we listen to this, more and more we are going to see people developing issues with their mental health," said OSF Director of Primary Care Dr. Michael Kouimelis.

Those issues can lead to things like an increase in depression and anxiety.

But the effects of an unhealthy head space don't stay internal, they can bleed into other aspects of our life

"Increasing in the possibility of arguments in the family, negative consequences in the family, marital strain or strain with their children," said Dr. Kouimelis.

So what should you do to make sure you stay healthy?

Dr. Kouimelis Says one tip is to create a routine that you can follow every day.

"Waking up at a regular hour or time, going to bed at a regular time,eating balance meals, really looking for things to keep us occupied," said Dr. Kouimelis.

Another is to take advantage of walks and time outside.

But if at any moment you feel like you need help, lodge say do not wait.

"I think it is really important for individuals to know that there is still help available for those who need it," said Lodge.

OSF offers a virtual platform called Silver Cloud, which helps people cope with things like depression and anxiety. Click here for more information.

Rosecrance says all of its sites are still available to those in need. Click here for more information.