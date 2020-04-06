Gas prices continue falling in the area

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The downward trajectory of fuel prices both nationwide and here in northern Illinois, continues.

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $1.76. That's nearly 60 cents lower than a month ago, and nearly $1 lower than this same time last year.

Rockford prices are 15 cents below the national average, which also continues to fall.

According to Gas Buddy, as COVID-19 continues to spread, it puts constraints on the demand of oil, which will lead to even more drops in prices.