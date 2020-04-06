 Skip to Content

Daughter surprises mom with birthday parade during stay-at-home order

Coronavirus, Positive Local News, Top Stories

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Celebrating birthdays is a challenge during the COVID-19 pandemic. Social distancing means you have to enjoy family and friends from afar. But one woman wanted to make sure her mother still had a memorable birthday despite it all.

Giya Filipowicz organized a surprise parade of cars for her mother, Miye Goodson. Goodson turned 68 Monday. She only expected to go for a ride to the park, but was instead greeted by familiar faces who honked in celebration of the occasion from their cars.

"It's so nice for everyone just to be able to get out of the house, get some fresh air, drive by and show my mom some love. It was great," said Filipowicz.

More than 20 cars came out to celebrate Goodson's birthday in Rockford.

Kristin Crowley

Evening News Anchor
Kristin Crowley anchors the 5, 6 and 10 p.m. news. She is also a reporter for 13 Investigates. She brings more than a decade of experience to the newsroom. Her work at WREX has earned her multiple awards including a regional Edward R. Murrow for Investigative Journalism and three regional Emmys.

