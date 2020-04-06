Carz R’ Us in Machesney Park offers deals and discounts to essential workers

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) — A garage in Machesney Park is saying 'thank you' to some essential workers during the COVID-19 outbreak with some deals.

Carz R' Us will give a free oil change to restaurant workers and employees at OSF St. Anthony's Rock Cut campus. It's also offering 10 percent off all parts and labor for any essential worker.

The garage will pick customers' vehicles up from their homes, disinfect it and bring it back so customers don't even have to leave their homes.

"It's important to be not just in the community, but a part of it and giving back in any way we can," Carz R' Us Owner Matthew Aukes said.

The discounts and deals will last until the statewide shutdown is over. Right now that's at least until April 30.

Carz R' Us is located 10208 Smythe Ave. in Machesney Park.