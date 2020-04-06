Boone, Winnebago Courts will continue with reduced court operations

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The 17th Circuit Court in Boone and Winnebago counties will extend its period of reduced operations until May 18, 2020, when it hopes to resume normal operations.



The court's reduced operations eliminate all court proceedings through the following ways:

Filings may still be made with the circuit clerk, either online or in person

Emergency orders of protection will still be received in the clerk's office or via an online portal at http://www.illinoisprotectionorder.org/OOP/ and be heard.

The court will continue to hear matters which it deems essential and time sensitive.

All jury trials and bench trials are continued to no sooner than May 18, 2020. Hearings on orders of protection may be heard if the judge determines that the matter is urgent and time-sensitive.

Time-sensitive juvenile court matters will still be heard.

Criminal court volume is significantly reduced.

The court says it is open to hearing more matters through videoconference and telephone, and has already begun doing so.



Chief Judge Eugene Doherty said the court's reduced activity is difficult, but necessary.



"Much of our focus has been on efficiency and timeliness, and it is not easy to give those objectives a lower priority. However, we know that doing so is essential to public health," he said in a statement released Monday.