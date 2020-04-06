Belvidere Chrysler plant to remain closed through beginning of May

BELVIDERE (WREX) — The Belvidere Chrysler Plant will be closed through the beginning of May.



A spokesperson with FCA says they plan on restarting its manufacturing facilities on May 4.



FCA says they're working with government officials and their unions to implement new procedures to certify the daily wellness of the workforce while also redesigning work stations to maintain proper social distancing and expanding the already extensive cleaning protocols at all locations.



FCA says they will only restart operations with safe, secure and sanitized workplaces to protect all of their employees.