After a dry weekend, showers and storms return to Stateline

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The sunny weekend may be over, but conditions are starting dry early Monday. Expect rain and even thunderstorms to return later in the day.

Monday rain showers:

A few clouds have been around occasionally early Monday, but increasingly cloudy skies are going to be the rule of thumb for the second half of the day. Despite mostly cloudy skies, dry conditions linger through the early afternoon. A stray shower cannot be ruled out during the afternoon, but the best chance for rain is later in the evening.

Storms possible:

A warm front is draped across far southern Illinois. This front is poised to move northward overnight Monday into early Tuesday, bringing with it the threat for storms. Some thunderstorms into the predawn hours of Tuesday could bring the threat for large hail, especially along and south of I-88. A marginal risk, or a 1 on a 1-to-5 scale, is in place overnight into early Tuesday.

A few strong storms are possible overnight Monday into early Tuesday. The primary threat from storms are large hail.

Following the early morning threat for storms, temperatures Tuesday afternoon manage to get into the lower and middle 70s. As a reminder, average highs for early April are just shy of 60.° A cold front is forecast to move through during the early evening on Tuesday, bringing with it a threat for a few rumbles of thunder and spotty rain.

Cooling down, then turning even colder:

With Tuesday's cold front, temperatures drop back into the lower to middle 60s by Wednesday afternoon. An even more potent cold front is set to move through the Stateline Wednesday into early Thursday.

Temperatures warm quickly by Tuesday, but as quickly as they climb, they'll fall. Highs only near 50 Thursday and Friday.

Middle 60s Wednesday afternoon give way to highs only near 50° by Thursday. In fact, Friday could feature highs only in the upper 40s.

Say it ain't snow:

Temperatures cool off so drastically that a few snowflakes cannot be ruled out overnight Friday into early Saturday. Details on timing and potential impacts are to be determined, so stay tuned to the forecast through the week.