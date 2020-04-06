2nd & 3rd coronavirus related deaths confirmed in Winnebago County, 20 new cases

WATCH NOW: Winnebago County health leaders provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in our area. Posted by WREX-TV on Monday, 6 April 2020

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — Leaders in Winnebago County have confirmed two more people have died as a result of the novel coronavirus.



Information on the two patients are not known at this time, but both deaths were previously confirmed cases, according to the health department.

"Our thoughts are with these families during this incredibly difficult time," says Mayor Tom McNamara. "As a community, let's come together and prevent more tragic deaths by staying home."



The deaths mark the 5th and 6th deaths in the region. Whiteside, Carroll and DeKalb counties have also reported deaths so far.



The health department also reported 20 new cases of the virus on Monday, bringing the total from 42 up to 62. Information on the 20 new cases are not known at this time. Dr. Sandra Martell with the Winnebago County Health Department says the county is getting a lot test results within 48 hours, but some tests are still taking 5-7 days to get results.



The health department says 77 percent of cases in the county are people aged 18-59, with the remaining 23 percent of cases being 60+ years old.



The health department also projects the peak of the virus in Winnebago County to be April 29-May 6. The projected peak of the virus in the county is two weeks after Illinois' projected peak of April 16-23.