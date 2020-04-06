13 WREX launches ‘815 Live’ podcast

ROCKFORD (WREX) — 13 WREX is launching a new podcast called "815 Live' that will explore the news going around in your community, state and world through long-form interviews.



In the first episode, 13 WREX news director Audrey Moon and anchors James Stratton and Kristin Crowley talk about how the news has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic.



For journalists, like many people across the world, this pandemic has completely changed the way we go about doing our job. While there are certainly a number of questions out there about what businesses are essential during this pandemic, there's no question that reporting the news can and will not stop, no matter how dire this situation becomes.



