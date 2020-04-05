Zero new COVID-19 cases reported in Winnebago County on Sunday

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — Winnebago County health officials reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.



There are currently 42 cases in the county and one person has died from the new coronavirus.



There were nine new cases reported on Saturday.



That state is reporting 11,256 cases and 274 deaths on Sunday.



Health officials say you can not determine successes and failures in the fight against COVID-19 based on one day. Scientists follow trends in the data and expect the peak of cases to come in mid to late April