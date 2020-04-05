UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson hospitalized with virus

Associated Press (WREX) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to a hospital for tests, 10 days after being diagnosed with the new coronavirus.

Johnson's office said he was hospitalized Sunday because he still has symptoms , but it is not an emergency.

Downing St. said it was a "precautionary step" and Johnson remains in charge of the government.

The 55-year-old leader has been quarantined in his Downing St. residence since being diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 26.

He said Friday that he was feeling better but still had a fever. The government said Sunday that almost 48,000 people have been confirmed to have COVID-19 in the U.K., and 4,934 have died.