Surgeon general warns US of ‘saddest week’ and ‘9/11 moment’

Surgeon General Jerome Adams is offering some of the starkest warnings yet as he braces Americans for the worsening fallout from the new coronavirus.



He says in a television interview Sunday that "this is going to be the hardest and the saddest week of most Americans' lives, quite frankly."



The number of people infected in the U.S. has exceeded 300,000, with the death toll climbing past 8,400.



Adams tells "Fox News Sunday" that "this is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment, only it's not going to be localized."