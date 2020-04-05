State offers aid for childcare for essential workers

CHICAGO (WREX) — Gov. JB Pritzker says aid is coming to essential workers so they can pay for childcare while they are working through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have essential workers and healthcare professionals who can’t stay home with their kids because they are heroically going out to do their jobs, which are vital for public safety and to make sure other families can get the food and gas and pharmacy goods they may need," Pritzker said. “Our essential workforce deserves to know their kids are safe and cared for in a small and affordable group setting.”

Effective April 1, all essential workers in health care, human services, essential government services, and essential infrastructure now qualify for the state’s Child Care Assistance Program.



The state will cover most of the cost of care provided by emergency child care centers and homes. This expansion of eligibility includes those working as nurses and doctors, supporting staff in hospitals, grocery store clerks and food producers.

Full details and applications for assistance are available on the Department of Human Services (IDHS) website DHS.illinois.gov/helpishere and coronavirus.illinois.gov.

For emergency child care centers and homes, the state will be paying enhanced reimbursement rates effective April 1. The enhanced reimbursement rate is 30 percent above the usual pay rate.

Child care centers that are interested in re-opening as emergency child centers are able to apply for a permit through the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services. Information is available on the Governor’s Office of Early Childhood Development website www2.illinois.gov/sites/OECD.



Home child care providers do not need a permit, and can serve up to 6 children.

This effort builds on previous initiatives expanding financial relief to child care providers across Illinois.

The state developed a simple waiver process to allow child care providers to be paid for all of their enrolled children in the Child Care Assistance Program for March and April so that child care staff could continue to receive pay through this crisis.