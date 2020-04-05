State reports 899 new cases of COVID-19, 31 more deaths

CHICAGO (WREX) — The state of Illinois is announcing another 899 new cases of COVID-19 and 31 more deaths.



That brings the total of cases to 11,256, with 274 people having lost their lives to the novel coronavirus.



Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, says the latest numbers include a death of someone at Statesville Correctional Facility. There are now sixty confirmed cases within that prison population, she says.



"These numbers represent people and our fellow Illinoisans."



Ngozi says scientists are studying data to understand how COVID-19 is effecting people of different races. Right now in the state, 30 percent of cases are made up of African Americans.



Ngozi says there is typically a health disparity among black and brown communities, and that the state is looking at how to direct health resources to interrupt this disparity.