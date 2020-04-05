River Flood Warning until TUE 1:00 PM CDT

River Flood Warning until TUE 1:00 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Whiteside County
…Flood Warning now in effect until Monday evening…
The Flood Warning continues for
The Rock River near Joslin.
* Until Monday evening.
* At 7:45 AM Sunday the stage was 12.5 feet and falling.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring.
* Forecast, Fall below flood stage Monday evening.
* Impact, At 12.5 feet, Water affects some summer cottages along the
river.
&&