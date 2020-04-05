River Flood Warning until TUE 1:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

…Flood Warning now in effect until Monday evening…

The Flood Warning continues for

The Rock River near Joslin.

* Until Monday evening.

* At 7:45 AM Sunday the stage was 12.5 feet and falling.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring.

* Forecast, Fall below flood stage Monday evening.

* Impact, At 12.5 feet, Water affects some summer cottages along the

river.

